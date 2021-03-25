UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Provides 20 Mobile Teams In Five Districts Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

The United Nations International Fund for Childern (UNICEF) has supported Sindh Health Department with the provision of 20 mobile teams and nutrition services in most affected five districts of Sindh, said a report of UNICEF Pakistan

The mobile health teams provided integrated health and nutrition services including awareness raising related interventions on health, hygiene, nutrition and COVID19 prevention to the most affected populations with little, or no, access to basic health services, said the report.

In addition, a total of 111,772 individuals including 28 per cent (31,703) children under 5 and 46 per cent women (50,979) benefited from the intervention of which 20,139 individuals reached with health, hygiene and nutrition messages.

During the reporting period 7,957 children were immunized with different antigens (2,111 with OPV, 2,984 with Penta vaccines & 2,862 with measles vaccine) and 7,862 women benefited from antenatal, post-natal and family planning services under an integrated health and nutrition response, UNICEF Pakistan report added.

