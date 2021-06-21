UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Provides PSS To 262,180 Persons: Report

Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:00 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided Psychosocial Support and Services (PSS) to 262,180 parents, caregivers, children and individuals in the country.

According to a humanitarian situational Report till May 31, 2021, around 42,718 girls, 41,783 boys, 89,946 women and 87,733 men received PSS by trained social workforce professionals.

The PSS has been provided by 37650 trained social workforce professionals in Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, GB and AJ&K within the reporting period (Punjab 30,800, KP,792, Sindh 5038 and Balochistan 20).

It includes 13,537 individuals 2,330 girls, 2,005 boys, 4,967 women and 4,235 men who received specialized counseling sessions in Punjab, KP and Sindh, the UNICEF Pakistan report said.

