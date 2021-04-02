UNICEF provides psychosocial support to 69,491 parents, caregivers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) provided psychosocial to 69,491 parents, caregivers, children and individuals.

According to a humanitarian situational Report 2021 around 12,679 girls, 11,769 boys, 23,497 women and 21,546 men received Psychosocial Support and Services (PSS) by trained social workforce professionals.

It said in Punjab, 64,101 persons were facilitated while 3,408 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 866 in Sindh, 800 in Balochistan and 316 in Gilgit Balistan.

It included 43,861 individuals 7,381 girls, 7,481 boys, 14,922 women and 14,077 men who received specialized counseling sessions in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the report said.