UNICEF Raises Alarm Over Heavy Toll Of Flash Floods On Children In KP
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) UNICEF has expressed deep concern over the devastating impact of recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have claimed 333 lives since August 15, including 21 children. In a statement, Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, conveyed condolences to the families and communities affected, calling the tragedy a stark reminder of the disproportionate risks children face during natural disasters.
To support relief efforts, UNICEF has dispatched essential medicines to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and pledged readiness to scale up assistance in coordination with the Government of Pakistan. “The toll on children is particularly severe, as displacement, disruption to education, and lack of clean water put their health and survival at great risk,” the statement noted.
Beyond immediate health needs, UNICEF warned that children in flood-affected areas are increasingly vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and trauma.
Many schools have either been destroyed or repurposed as temporary shelters, depriving children of safe learning spaces.
The agency also underscored the wider climate crisis, stressing that children, who contribute the least to global emissions, are bearing the heaviest burden of extreme weather. This year’s monsoon has been 50–60 percent more intense than last year, with 171 children killed and 256 injured nationwide since late June. With more heavy rains and flash floods forecast until mid-September, UNICEF said it remains on high alert.
“Together with our partners, we are committed to delivering urgent support, helping children and families recover, and building resilience against future climate shocks,” Ironside affirmed.
