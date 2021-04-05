UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Rehabilitates Nine Drinking Water Supply Schemes In Baluchistan, Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:38 PM

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has rehabilitated as many as nine drinking water supply schemes in Baluchistan and Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has rehabilitated as many as nine drinking water supply schemes in Baluchistan and Sindh.

A total of seven drinking water supply schemes has been rehabilitated in Baluchistan and two in Sindh to provide hygienic drinking water to 373,570 people, said a report of UNICEF Pakistan 2020.

According to details, out of 373,570 people provided clean drinking water included some 106,170 men, 110,500 women, 76,880 boys and 80,020 girls.

Furthermore, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) services were also provided in 23 Health care facilities including 14 in Sindh and 9 in Baluchistan - benefiting an estimated number of 207,250 people.

All the completed facilities were handed over to respective provincial health departments for future operation and maintenance.

It may be mentioned here that the provision of WASH facilities and maintaining personal hygiene, especially washing hands with soap and Water, is an important infection prevention control measure which helps to control the spread of COVID-19.

