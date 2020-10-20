UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Rep Speaks High Of Pakistan's Anti-COVID Steps, Clean & Green Index

Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Country Representative for UNICEF Aida Girma Tuesday spoke high of Pakistan's initiatives to effectively mitigate social economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate changes with formal launch of Clean and Green Index

Talking to APP, Aida Girma said it was imperative to protect and ensure healthy environment in order to groom and nurture a healthy and robust society.

Replying to a question about Clean Green Index initiative, she said that it was definitely a motivating step towards raising standards of cleanliness and ensuring green environment.

This project will have a vital role in ensuring healthy environment and ought to be implemented across the country, she remarked.

She said that the UNICEF will continue to work with the Pakistan Government to carry forwardthe Clean and Green initiative to promote healthy atmosphere, besides facilitating the institutionsin improving water, sanitation & hygiene services.

