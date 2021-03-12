UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Requires US$ 52.53 Mln For Life-saving Services In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund Pakistan (UNICEF) required US$ 52.53 million to sustain provision of life-saving services for women and children in the country.

As of 31 December 2020, the country has received US$ 13.65 million (23.77 per cent) of financial requirements and faced a critical gap of US$ 40.05 million (76.23 per cent) to provide health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education services including psychosocial support to the women and children in the response areas, said a UNICEF Pakistan document.

The US$ 13.65 million received by the office comprised of: US$ 3.

38 million of humanitarian resources received during the year; US$1.67 million humanitarian funds carried over from 2019 and US$ 8.60 million of UNICEF's Regular Resources as well as Other Resources received from the United Kingdom for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province's Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) which contributed significantly to the results, UNICEF document revealed.

UNICEF expressed its sincere gratitude to CERF Secretariat, United States, United Kingdom and all public and private sector donors for the contributions received for the humanitarian action, UNICEF Pakistan said.

