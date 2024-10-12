UNICEF; Saba Qamar Appointed As Pakistan’s First National Ambassador For Child Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) UNICEF has appointed renowned actor Saba Qamar as its first National Ambassador for child rights in Pakistan.
The announcement was made on International Day of the Girl Child, a day that recognizes girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.
“It’s an honor to join UNICEF. I will echo our shared mission of achieving every right for every child wherever I am,” said Ms. Saba Qamar. “In my recent travels, I have seen both the challenges children and women face in this country and the difference UNICEF’s dedicated efforts are making. I promise to play my part for the children and young people of Pakistan so that they can dream and have the chance to fulfill their dreams,” added Qamar.
In her role as UNICEF Pakistan’s National Ambassador, the star of Kamli and Hindi Medium will use her international platform to help raise awareness of children’s rights and issues affecting young people, such as child marriage, mental health, lack of education, gender equality, climate change and the impact of violence, exploitation and child poverty.
Child marriage is one of the biggest impediments to girls realizing their rights in Pakistan. The country is home to 19 million child brides, the sixth highest globally. More than half of adolescent girls are pregnant before their 18th birthday which can be life-threatening for the mother and the child.
Without urgent action, UNICEF estimates that Pakistan will not eliminate child marriage for decades. A whole-of-society approach is needed to prevent this harmful practice and protect current and future generations of young girls, one of the country’s greatest untapped resources.
“I am delighted to welcome Saba to UNICEF. Ms. Qamar is a brave and powerful advocate for women and girls’ rights. We look forward to collaborating closely to draw attention to some of the biggest challenges facing children in Pakistan today and accelerating our efforts to help every child reach their true potential,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.
