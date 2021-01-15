(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Friday showed keen interest for collaborating with the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to ensure socio-economic uplift of the youth.

In a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, UNICEF Chief of Social Policy Luis Gorjan said the Children's Fund was willing to work with the KJP towards the shared objective of youth development in the country Both the sides agreed to hold technical level engagements to finalize areas of mutual cooperation. The meeting was attended by officials of the Prime Minister's office and delegates from UNICEF, said a news release.

Luis Gorjan told the SAPM that UNICEF was assisting the departments concerned in Pakistan to conduct survey on Adolescent Equality Index (10-19 years).

Usman Dar appreciated the assistance, provided by UNICEFr for the well-being and development of youth in Pakistan.

He remarked that Pakistan had the world's second largest youth population, which was a huge human resource potential.

The SAPM emphasized that the present government was focused on devising policies for empowering youth in the country.

He said under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan, a number of initiatives had been rolled out to empower youth. It was the first time in the history of Pakistan that the work on Youth Development Index, with the collaboration of Commonwealth and UNFPA, had been started, he added.