UNICEF Sindh Organises Awareness Session On HPV Vaccine For Staff
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The UNICEF Health team in Sindh conducted a comprehensive awareness session on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for all UNICEF staff, underscoring its commitment to adolescent health and cervical cancer prevention.
The session was led by Prem Bahadur Chand, Chief of UNICEF’s Sindh Field Office, along with team members Dr. Kamal Asghar, Dr. Zaid Bin Arif, and Dr. Shehla Tabassum. The team provided an in-depth overview of the HPV vaccine's benefits and its critical role in preventing cervical cancer.
The interactive session held at the UNICEF Sindh office on Tuesday, featured expert insights from renowned gynecologists Prof. Dr. Sadia Ahsan Pal and Prof. Dr. Aliya Aziz of the Aga Khan University.
Discussions focused on global strategies for cervical cancer elimination and the importance of timely HPV vaccination for young girls.
UNICEF Immunization Officer (Urban), Suneel Raja, shared updates on the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign across Sindh. He highlighted that the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) aims to reach more than 4.1 million girls aged 9 to 14 years in 30 districts. He also emphasized UNICEF’s sustained support in communication, social mobilization, and monitoring to ensure the campaign’s success.
This initiative reflects UNICEF’s broader mission to protect child and adolescent health, equip staff with vital knowledge, and strengthen collective efforts toward the elimination of cervical cancer in Pakistan.
