UNICEF Strengthens Partnership With University Of Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A delegation from UNICEF Peshawar, led by Chief Field Officer Radoslaw Rzehak and Child Protection Specialist Sohail Ahmad, met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Johar Ali to enhance collaboration on child protection initiatives.
The Department of Social Work shared its achievements, including student internships and research on vulnerable children, which were appreciated by the UNICEF team, says a press release here.
The meeting highlighted the University's commitment to a long-term partnership with UNICEF, with plans to continue supporting fieldwork, research, and upcoming initiatives like a provincial conference on Universal Children's Day.
The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the University's dedication to working with UNICEF to drive positive change in child protection and welfare in the region.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNICEF strengthens partnership with University of Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz23 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces2 hours ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus9 hours ago
-
DEC arrange two NADRA mobile registration vans to facilitate to issue CNICs for minority community9 hours ago
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles9 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung10 hours ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers10 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom10 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series10 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity11 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..10 hours ago