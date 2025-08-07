Open Menu

UNICEF Strengthens Partnership With University Of Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A delegation from UNICEF Peshawar, led by Chief Field Officer Radoslaw Rzehak and Child Protection Specialist Sohail Ahmad, met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Johar Ali to enhance collaboration on child protection initiatives.

The Department of Social Work shared its achievements, including student internships and research on vulnerable children, which were appreciated by the UNICEF team, says a press release here.

The meeting highlighted the University's commitment to a long-term partnership with UNICEF, with plans to continue supporting fieldwork, research, and upcoming initiatives like a provincial conference on Universal Children's Day.

The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the University's dedication to working with UNICEF to drive positive change in child protection and welfare in the region.

APP/fam

