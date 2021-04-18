UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Supports TCV Campaign To Immunize Children In Punjab ICT

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

UNICEF supports TCV campaign to immunize children in Punjab ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has supported the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaign to immunize children against typhoid in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory through a campaign on social media, said the UNICEF, Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report 2021.

According to the report, the exclusive hashtag #MissionTyphoid reached out to 30.7 million + unique users and created an impact of 93.4million + impressions.

While UNICEF supported an advocacy seminar on 'Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding' at the President Office in the presence of the President, the First Lady, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health and UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, the report said.

778

