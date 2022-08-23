UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Team Calls On DC Lasbela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

UNICEF team calls on DC Lasbela

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) team called on Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) team called on Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner apprised the UNICEF team that the district administration was taking steps to provide clean water to the flood victims to prevent epidemics in the district.

He said that the district administration was preparing a plan for chlorination of flood water with the support of World Health Organization (WHO).

Appreciating the initiatives of the district administration, the UNICEF team said that they were determined to do anything in collaboration with the Balochistan government and the district administration to prevent epidemics and provide clean water in the affected areas.

The team said that UNICEF would also provide technical assistance and training to the staff of department concerned for installation and operationalization of chlorination and water treatment plants in the community-based water schemes.

It should be noted that UNICEF Field Chief Gerrida Jbarukla expressed determination to continue providing basic facilities to the flood affectees.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Balochistan government, carried out a project with the support of the district administration to provide technical assistance in the restoration of community-based schemes in Tehsil Lakhra Bela and Uthal town of the district.

Related Topics

Balochistan World United Nations Flood Water Lasbela Uthal Bela Government

Recent Stories

China Cuts Fuel Prices for Fifth Time Since June - ..

China Cuts Fuel Prices for Fifth Time Since June - National Commission

1 minute ago
 Strong quake hits off coast of Indonesia's South S ..

Strong quake hits off coast of Indonesia's South Sumatra

1 minute ago
 Turkiye wants to increase bilateral trad with Paki ..

Turkiye wants to increase bilateral trad with Pakistan up to USD 5 billion

1 minute ago
 West Planning Media Attack, Faking Russia's 'Sabot ..

West Planning Media Attack, Faking Russia's 'Sabotage' Against Grain Bulker - Mo ..

1 minute ago
 Wildlife Deptt releases 15 seized falcons in D I K ..

Wildlife Deptt releases 15 seized falcons in D I Khan

4 minutes ago
 Germany Hopes Canadian LNG to Play 'Major Role' in ..

Germany Hopes Canadian LNG to Play 'Major Role' in Transition From Russian Energ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.