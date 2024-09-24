UNICEF Team Meets KP Health Advisor; Assures Support In Health Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A delegation of UNICEF officials called on the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Health, Ihtisham Ali here and congratulated him on assuming new role and provided a comprehensive briefing on UNICEF's support for the Health Department.
The UNICEF team was led by Dr Inam Ullah, alongside Immunization Officer Dr Kamran Qureshi, Additional Director General Public Health Dr Shahid Younas, Director Nutrition Dr Fazal Majeed and Director Maternal and Child Healthcare Dr Khizar Hayat, said a press release issued here Tuesday.
During the meeting, Dr Inam Ullah He outlined the various areas in which UNICEF was providing technical and financial assistance to the department and discussed installation and maintenance of oxygen plants in 10 districts across the province.
The Advisor was also briefed on the Integrated Service Delivery Program currently being implemented in the southern districts with UNICEF's support.
Dr Inam Ullah highlighted UNICEF’s collaboration in improving maternal health services, specifically in Torghar district, where the deployment of female doctors has significantly enhanced maternity care.
In addition, he said that UNICEF was supporting the department in areas such as cold chain management, digitalization, and immunization. The organization had also assisted in establishing the Social and Behavioral Change Cell within the Directorate General Health Services to enhance communication strategies.
UNICEF was playing a vital role in the digitalization of the health system, including technical support for the DHIS-2 system, which had been implemented in 15 districts.
Moreover, during the last floods, UNICEF helped in the rehabilitation and reactivation of 19 health centers affected by the disaster.
The team assured continued support of UNICEF in health sector in the province.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC urges UN to intervene in Kashmir dispute12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in 11 operations12 minutes ago
-
Don’t be fooled by India’s false narrative on Kashmir, Wani to foreign diplomats22 minutes ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible without permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes ..32 minutes ago
-
Man booked over damaging canal banks42 minutes ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible with permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes: T ..1 hour ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case1 hour ago
-
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session1 hour ago
-
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan1 hour ago
-
Provincial Health minister reviews progress at Nawaz Sharif Institute of cardiology1 hour ago
-
Health Advisor for expeditious launch of online system for posting, transfers2 hours ago
-
Distt Admin, Forest deptt celebrate women week2 hours ago