UNICEF to establish temporary learning centres at flood-hit schools: Fadil

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Country Head of UNICEF for Pakistan Abdullah Fadil Sunday said that financial assistance would be provided to restore educational and health facilities at flood-hit areas of district D.G Khan and Rajanpur.

Addressing a briefing session organized by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Raza, he said that temporary learning centres would be established at the schools affected by the flood adding that free uniforms and books would also be given to students.

Fadil maintained that play areas and toilets would be constructed at schools. He said that a clean drinking water project was also being initiated at flood-hit areas while specific toilets for women would also be constructed at flood hit areas.

Giving briefing to the degelation of UNICEF at South Punjab secretariat, Commissioner DG Khan Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that relief activities were continued at flood-hit areas. He said that survey would be completed in the current month to ascertain losses. He said that a total of 62 deaths have been reported in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts while 85 school buildings at DG Khan and 18 at Rajanpur have been damaged by the flood.

The commissioner added that 43 basic health centres have been affected by flood while canal breaching were reported at 431 places of both districts which affected crops and livestock. He said that provincial government utilizing all possible resources to restore irrigation system.