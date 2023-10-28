Open Menu

UNICEF To Provide Financial Support To Ensure Primary Education To Every Child In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to establish Early Childhood Education Classrooms in the selected government primary schools (Boys and Girls) of all the districts with the technical and financial support of UNICEF.

In this connection, District Education Officers of both male and all districts including Bannu, Battagram, Bajaur, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Upper, Hangu, Kohat, Kohistan Lower, Khyber, Kurram, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Peshawar, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, South Waziristan and Torghar have directed to establish early childhood education classrooms in the selected schools.

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through this way is going to establish the early Childhood Education Classrooms in the selected government primary schools (Boys and Girls) of all the respective districts.

The list of the selected schools has already been finalized and shared with this DEO, male and female, revealed in a letter issued by the P&D Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is to be mentioned here that one ECE Room will be established in the existing available classrooms in the selected Govt Primary Schools. No separate classrooms will be constructed for ECE classrooms, it was decided.

The establishment of ECE Rooms responsibilities has been assigned to the Hashoo Foundation. Before starting the work the representatives of the Hashoo Foundation will hold a meeting with the same schools, which have already been selected.

In this regard, a written request has been sent to inform the Head Teachers of the concerned schools to extend their full cooperation with the staff of Hashoo Foundation and after the completion of work in listing the ECE Rooms as per directives, it should be registered in the stock register of the school as well as give completion certificate to the concerned personnel.

The decision was taken to extend the early childhood classrooms project to every primary school in other districts.

