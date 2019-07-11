UrduPoint.com
UNICEF To Provide Training On Health Care In Different Districts For Child Protection

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:21 PM

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) would provide training on health care in different districts during next few years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) would provide training on health care in different districts during next few years.

UNICEF in its report said that collaborated efforts have helped in reducing the new born mortality rate from 55 deaths per 1,000 live births during the last five years.

Under the programme 38 sick new born care Units were established at public health facilities.

However, the number of new born deaths is still unacceptably high and continued efforts are imperative to save precious lives.

UNICEF has focused on the reduction in pre mature births and new born deaths can be achieved by strengthen health polices and services with focus on maternal nutrition and improving access and care mother and new born also.

