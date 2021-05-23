UNICEF trains 5,360 social workforce professionals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan and partners have imparted psychosocial support and stigma prevention training among a total of 5,360 across country social workforce professionals.

According to the UNICEF Pakistan report 2021 as many as (3,368 women and 1,992 men) have been imparted training on psychosocial support and stigma prevention in all provinces through a package developed by UNICEF.

As many as (669 women and 256 men in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been trained, said the report of UNICEF.

While a total of 224,530 parents, caregivers, children and individuals (37,023 girls, 36,657 boys, 75,555 women, 75,295 men) received Psychosocial Support and Services (PSS) by trained social workforce professionals in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, Gligit Balistan and AJK with 84,224 reached in reporting period (Punjab: 78,805, KP: 2,321, Sindh: 2,119,Balochistan: 640 and AJ&K: 339). This includes 47,927 Individuals (5,370 girls, 9,775 boys, 16,742 women and 16,040men) who received specialized counseling sessions in Punjab, KP and Baluchistan.