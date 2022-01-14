UrduPoint.com

UNICEF, UNDP With Support From SoLF Launch Youth Challenge In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 12:59 PM

The Generation Unlimited imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2021/22 will be implemented in more than 35 countries worldwide and calls on young innovators to design solutions to improve employment and civic engagement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) with implementing partner the school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), has launched the Generation Unlimited imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2021/22 in Pakistan.

The Generation Unlimited imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2021/22 will be implemented in more than 35 countries worldwide and calls on young innovators to design solutions to improve employment and civic engagement. The youth challenge encourages youth between the age of 14-24 to come forward to participate in this challenge.

To welcome young innovators; to design solutions by accelerating the SDGs and fighting climate change, the theme for Pakistan this year is: Alleviating People and the Planet.

The challenge objectives are to engage Pakistani youth from disadvantaged and marginalised communities to become problem-solvers in their communities. Solutions and enterprises generated at the grassroots level lead to holistic, strategic SDG fulfilment. It also showcases inspirational young ‘solvers’ and creates role models from disadvantaged communities.

In Pakistan, an open call for application was live on December 10, 2021, and the application deadline is; February 9, 2022.

From the nominations received (11 - 15) teams, will be selected for the human-centred Design Bootcamp in Islamabad. By the end of the Bootcamp, five (5) ideas will receive seed funding of USD$1000 each and mentorship for the implementation of their idea.

In November 2022, the 02 most promising solutions out of 05 from Pakistan will be a part of the global judging process. If any team qualifies the final round of the challenge, they will receive further funding for a year, along with a tailored incubation programme and support from Generation Unlimited partners.

The last year 2019-20, Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge 2.0 was conducted with the overall goal of engaging young people around Pakistan in the design of solutions surrounding knowledge and skill development. Thirty-two (32) adolescents and young people from across the country participated in this extensive Bootcamp, out of which more than thirty per cent (30%) were women. At the end of the Bootcamp, two (2) teams from Pakistan, namely BioCrocks and IHorizon, qualified for the global round of the Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge 2.0 to compete with 78 other competitive teams from around the world.

