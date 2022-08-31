UNICEF Warns Over 3Mln Children at Risk After Massive Floods in Pakistan - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) More than three million children are at risk following the deadly floods in Pakistan, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a release on Wednesday.

"More than three million children are in need of humanitarian assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to the most severe flooding in Pakistan's recent history," the release said. "UNICEF is working with government and non-government partners to respond to the urgent needs of children and families in affected areas."

Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance amid the massive floods.

UNICEF said in the release that 33 million people - including approximately 16 million children - have been affected by this year's heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan, which have brought devastating rains, floods and landslides.

"Over 1,100 people including over 350 children have lost their lives, and a further 1,600 have been injured.Over 287,000 houses have been fully, and 662,000 partially, destroyed. Some major rivers have breached their banks and dams overflowed, destroying homes, farms and critical infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and public health facilities," the release said.

UNICEF also said that 30% of water systems are estimated to have been damaged in the areas impacted by the floods and cases of diarrhea and water-borne diseases, respiratory infection as well as skin diseases have already been reported.

"They affect populations which are very vulnerable - 40 per cent of children already suffered from stunting, caused by chronic undernutrition, before the floods hit," the release said. "The perilous humanitarian situation is expected to continue to worsen in the days and weeks ahead as heavy rains continue in regions already underwater."

On Monday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said at least 1,061 people died and more than 1,500 others have sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. The floods have destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads, washed away 157 bridges, completely or partially destroyed nearly a million houses and killed over 800,000 heads of livestock.