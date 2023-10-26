UNICEF Water Expert visits PCRWR

UNICEF Water Expert Vijay Mitta on Thursday visited the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) UNICEF Water Expert Vijay Mitta on Thursday visited the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Headquarters.

Director General, PCRWR, Dr. Hifza Rasheed briefed the expert about the PCRWR interventions on WASH and Groundwater Recharge during the meeting.

Vijay Mitta also visited the Recharge well, Wetlands for wastewater treatment and rainwater harvesting system installed at PCRWR.