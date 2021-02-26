UNICEF-WSSCA distributes 600 disinfecting spray pumps to Churches and other institutions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) with the cooperation of the United National Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) distributed 600 disinfecting spray pumps to churches and other institutions of district Abbottabad.

According to the details, the pumps were distributed amongst the district administration, educational institutions, education department, private educational institutions, Jamia Mosque, district bar association, All Trader's Federation, Churches and members of Abbottabad Press Club.

While speaking at the occasion Chief Executive Engineer Noor Qasim Khan said that WASSCA has played a vital role in fighting against Coronavirus, we have also launched an awareness campaign for the people of Abbottabad.

He further said that WASSCA installed handwashing stations, disinfected governmental buildings and hospitals, while talking about the disinfecting pumps Noor Qasim said that we have given to disinfect their buildings on time.

The representative of the UNICEF Muhammad Shoaib addressing the ceremony appreciated the role of WASSCA and said that they have completed all projects accordingly and timely.

A team of WSSCA laboratory also demonstrated the disinfection of the building by preparing Chlorine spray, they also exhibited the use of spray pumps. WASSCA is also providing Chlorine and an instruction manual for the use of pump and liquid.