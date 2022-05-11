Unicef, WSSP express willingness to work on infrastructure development, WASH sides

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday received applause and recognition from a visiting UNICEF delegation for successfully implementing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday received applause and recognition from a visiting UNICEF delegation for successfully implementing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects.

Project Department of WSSP, in a very short time, replaced old pumping machinery at 40 tube-wells, 22000 ft water supply lines in several union councils that is supplying clean drinking water to over 4000 households.

WSSP also installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system on 46 tube-wells to measure water quantity. WSSP carrying out an awareness on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) drive throughout the city.

Pleased with quality and speed with which the projects were completed, the delegation expressed willingness to continue working with WSSP on infrastructure development side.

The delegation visited tube-wells in Gulberg locality and inspected operation and performance of the new machinery installed. They also inspected SCADA system installed on 46 tube-wells on experimental basis, branding of tube-wells, where Engr Haleem Khan and Engr Wakeelzada gave briefing on SCADA importance.

The delegation led by Scott Whoolery, Chief of field operation for unicef, also visited a school where Citizens Liaison Cell teams have conducted awareness drives on water and sanitation.

Scott interacted with students shared thoughts on importance of water, sanitation and hygiene and children's role in clean environment. General Manager (ops) Engr Riaz Ahmad Khan briefed the guests on overall phases of projects that are completed and benefiting the local community.

Khan explained that Project Department of WSSP has completed all projects before stipulated timeframe and thousands of households have no access to clean drinking water.

"Installation of SCADA is a step towards automation from manual," said Haleem. He said that the projects is time-consuming, the company would install it on all of 550 tube-wells gradually after evaluation and success of the existing system.

SCADA devices would give WSSP accurate data on electrical and water supply parameters that was being saved through GSM or mobil SIM on a website and could be monitored on a dashboard. It is can be seen on a single screen to ascertain how much units a tube-well consumes in an hour and water a tube-well pumps into a system making operation measurable.

The system will help WSSP ascertain if a tube-well's water production capacity is increasing or decreasing that will enable the company to devise long-term plans by analysing that data in future. The company has also installed devices on tube-wells that automatically take samples from water and test its quality.