UNICEF,partners favour great investment for South Asian girls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 60 government officials, parliament members, adolescent girls and women and girl-led civil society organizations from eight countries, including Pakistan came together in Kathmandu to advance adolescent girls’ rights in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) More than 60 government officials, parliament members, adolescent girls and women and girl-led civil society organizations from eight countries, including Pakistan came together in Kathmandu to advance adolescent girls’ rights in South Asia.

Participants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka committed to focusing on adolescent girls in policies, actions and resource allocation plans at the regional consultation organized by UNICEF, said a message received here.

In response to girls’ calls for change, the participants also developed a plan to harness the potential of millions of adolescent girls in South Asia by investing in their future.

“Far too many young girls in South Asia are forced to get married, drop out of school or are subjected to abuse,” UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera said. Despite the regional challenges, “I see girls who are driven and determined, skilled and solution-oriented,” he added.

Sanjay Wijesekera said South Asia’s girls want equal opportunities and expressed the need to ensure that all girls in the region are not left behind. “Evidence shows that when we invest in girls, we lift nations,” he stressed.

“No nation can get ahead if half of its population is left behind. We must make bold investments to ensure that every girl in South Asia can complete their education, get better health services and live a life free of violence,” Wijesekera added.

By empowering a girl to take charge of her life, we are not just empowering an individual, but an entire community, he said.

According to UNICEF, South Asia is home to one-third of the world’s 600 million adolescent girls – or a staggering 170 million - yet they are undervalued, and their potential remains largely untapped. For example, 1 in every 5 girls is undernourished. More than half of adolescent girls are anaemic. Only 36% of girls have completed secondary school.

In addition, South Asia accounts for nearly half of the world’s child brides. Across the region, about one-third of adolescent girls are not being educated, employed or trained. Investment in adolescent girls is low, compounded by climate change and conflicts.

Evidence from UNICEF’s Investment Case for Girls suggests that with adequate health and nutrition investments, the world could save more than 12 million lives, prevent more than 30 million unwanted pregnancies, and greatly reduce maternal and newborn deaths and injuries.

UNICEF plans to reach 25 million girls by 2025 but to do so, more commitments are needed from policy makers and partners in South Asia. To accelerate change, participants at the forum jointly agreed to harness the potential of adolescent girls by capitalizing on the sheer numbers and investing in them to ensure their rights and well-being.

They also agreed that governments, private sector businesses and philanthropic organizations should commit to equitable, tailored and meaningful investments today to allow adolescent girls to fulfil their potential.

South Asian governments and other partners should also ensure girls’ rights are at the core of their policies and actions.