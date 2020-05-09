Unidentified accused shot injures police constable in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An unidentified accused shot injured a police constable of Mumtazabad at wee hours on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :An unidentified accused shot injured a police constable of Mumtazabad at wee hours on Saturday.

The wounded constable named Minhaj, tried to stop the unidentified accused at picket set up at Mumtazabad town for routine checkup but the later opened fire on constable.

The injured police official was shifted to Nishtar hospital. A large contingent of police reached at the spot and started search of the accused.

Police registered a First Investigation Report and started investigation.