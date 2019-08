Unknown armed men opened firing leaving one Ilyas dead in Washbud, a suburb of Panjgor

PANJGOR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Unknown armed men opened firing leaving one Ilyas dead in Washbud, a suburb of Panjgor.The dead body, was shifted to District Head Quarter hospital for postmortem while the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained .