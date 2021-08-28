UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Assailant Shot Dead A Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

An unidentified assailant shot dead a 35-year-old man on Saturday near Military Cotton Mills here within the limits of City Police Station

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :An unidentified assailant shot dead a 35-year-old man on Saturday near Military Cotton Mills here within the limits of City Police Station.

According to details, unidentified assailant opened fire at Fayyaz Khan Son of Lal Khan resident of D.

G.Khan as a result he sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

A case have also been registered and further investigation were underway.

