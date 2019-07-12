UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Assailants Kill Man In Nasirabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Unidentified assailants kill man in Nasirabad

Unknown armed men shot dead a man over an old enmity at Tehsil Chithar area of Nasirabad district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man over an old enmity at Tehsil Chithar area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Hadi Bakhsh was sitting near his tube well when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Jakharani Bore area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of deceased to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing was stated to be an old feud.

Police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

