Unidentified Attackers Kill Man In Zhob

Unidentified attackers kill man in Zhob

Unknown men killed a man namely Mujeebullah at Killi Apuzai area of Zhob district, Levies force said on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown men killed a man namely Mujeebullah at Killi Apuzai area of Zhob district, Levies force said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim Mujeebullah resident of Killi Ganj was on way to somewhere when unidentified men attacked him with knives to death.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Unknown attackers managed to escape from the scene after committing murder.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

