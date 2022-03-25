UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Attackers Shot Killed Man In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:36 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Some unidentified armed attackers shot killed a man at Sibi Road area of Quetta, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, the victim was near Phatik when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled away from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta for medico legal formalities.

The identity of victim and the reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

