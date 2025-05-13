Open Menu

Unidentified Attackers Shot Killed Wife, Husband

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Unidentified attackers shot killed wife, husband

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Some Unidentified attackers on Tuesday opened indiscriminate firing and killed a woman and her husband near Changa Manga.

The police said that a man namely Muhammad Razzaq (45) and his wife, Shazia Bibi 40 years old were killed in the incident.

The bodies had been shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities, they added.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched further prob.

APP/mfn/378

