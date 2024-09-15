Unidentified body found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police found an unidentified body of a man from a canal, here on Sunday.

According to a press release, issued by DPO office, the Sadar police station got information that the body of a 50-year-old man was floating on the canal water. The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

Identification of the body was yet to be made. Police started investigation, and search of the heirs.