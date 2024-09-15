Unidentified Body Found
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police found an unidentified body of a man from a canal, here on Sunday.
According to a press release, issued by DPO office, the Sadar police station got information that the body of a 50-year-old man was floating on the canal water. The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body.
Identification of the body was yet to be made. Police started investigation, and search of the heirs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar12 seconds ago
-
Polio drive success: over 98% of ICT children vaccinated15 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 237,300 cusecs water18 seconds ago
-
Police nab two dacoits with fake ID25 seconds ago
-
Man electrocuted in mishap10 minutes ago
-
55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program10 minutes ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani20 minutes ago
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon20 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting20 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector gets boost with new ultrasound technology20 minutes ago
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education30 minutes ago