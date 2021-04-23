Unidentified Body found in Dasht

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Levies Force found a body of man from Dasht area of Mastung district, Levies sources said on Friday.

According to detail, acting on tip off, Levies force team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near Qadri petrol Pump after killing by unknown men.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification. Levies Force has registered a case.