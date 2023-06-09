UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Body Found In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Unidentified body found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The body of a man was found from Saee village here, said Rescue 1122 spokesman on Friday.

The spokesman said that Rescue 1122 received information about the presence of a body in Saee village near Chehkan Adda on Tank road.

The medical team of Rescue 1122, station 11 immediately reached the spot after being informed and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.

