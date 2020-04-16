Unidentified body found in Hyderabad

An unidentified man was found dead on the road side near Naukot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An unidentified man was found dead on the road side near Naukot.

According to the sources some locals found the body and on being informed by them, local police reached the spot and shifted the body to civil hospital Mithi.

After completing all legal formalities the dead body was shifted to morgue while the identity of the dead body could not be ascertained yet.