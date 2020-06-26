Unidentified body found in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police found a dead body of man at Akhtarabad area of Quetta, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Akhtarabad.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police registered a case and started investigation.