Unidentified Body Found On Indus Highway

Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Unidentified body found on Indus highway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :An unidentified body has been found near Sheni Kalay of Dara Adam Khel tribal area said police on Sunday.

Spokesman of police said case against unknown killers of dead body found near Sheni Kalay area at Dara Adam Khel Indus Highway has been registered in Dara Adam Khel police station.

For identification and postmortem the body has brought to District Headquarter Hospital.

Police has kicked off investigation and search for arrest of killers of unidentified body.

More Stories From Pakistan

