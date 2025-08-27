Unidentified Body Found Under High-voltage Power Line In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) An unidentified body was recovered from the land owned by Younas Khan Wazir in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station on Wednesday.
According to police, a high-voltage electric wire had fallen on the deceased.
Upon receiving the report, police immediately reached the scene, while Rescue 1122 teams shifted the body to the Trauma Centre of District Headquarters Hospital Dera after completing necessary formalities.
The police said that initial investigation suggests the death may have occurred due to electrocution, however, the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
APP/akt
