Unidentified Body Of Woman Found In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Unidentified body of woman found in Quetta

Police recovered the body of a woman from Marree Colony of the Hazara Town area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Police recovered the body of a woman from Marree Colony of the Hazara Town area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody, which was dumped near a nullah.

The body was shifted to the civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

