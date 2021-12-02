Unidentified body recovered in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Unidentified woman's body was recovered from garbage in Rajanpur city, police said.

Police shifted the corpse in DHQ hospital for postmortem and started searching for next of his kin.

District Police Spokesman Kaleemullah Qureshi told APP that no confirmation has been made for identity of the woman.

If no heirs are found, the body will be buried, he added.