Unidentified dead body found

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A man's body was found in the underground water tank of an under-construction house in a private housing society in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday, the police source said.

According to the sources, on the information of some scavengers, a body was floating in a water tank in an under-construction house.

Police reached the spot and moved the body to tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila.

The body of a man was told to be seven-day-old and the age was stated to be in the 30s as the identity of the body was not ascertained.