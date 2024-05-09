Open Menu

Unidentified Gunman Shot Dead Seven Laborers In Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Unidentified gunman shot dead Seven laborers in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Unidentified gunmen shot dead seven labourers from Punjab in a targeted attack in Sarbandar area of Gwadar in Balochistan province on early Thursday.

According to Gwadar Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Mohsin Ali, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour in the Surbandar area, leaving seven dead and one injured, private news channels reported.

The police official said that the dead and injured individuals used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.

The SHO added that the dead and the injured individual have all been shifted to the Gwadar Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Balochistan Police Punjab Police Station Gwadar Khanewal All From

Recent Stories

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

11 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

11 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

11 hours ago
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

11 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

11 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

11 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

11 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

11 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan