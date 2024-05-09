Unidentified Gunman Shot Dead Seven Laborers In Gwadar
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Unidentified gunmen shot dead seven labourers from Punjab in a targeted attack in Sarbandar area of Gwadar in Balochistan province on early Thursday.
According to Gwadar Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Mohsin Ali, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour in the Surbandar area, leaving seven dead and one injured, private news channels reported.
The police official said that the dead and injured individuals used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.
The SHO added that the dead and the injured individual have all been shifted to the Gwadar Hospital.
Recent Stories
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM2 minutes ago
-
'No peace rather devastation has increased manifold in IIOJK'; Omar Abdullah9 minutes ago
-
KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Eyes of entire world focused on PM's upcoming visit to China: Tarar19 minutes ago
-
May 9 heart-wrenching incident, darkest day in human history: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh19 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist incident in Gawdar1 hour ago
-
No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM2 hours ago
-
Property dispute claims life11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap11 hours ago
-
Vehicle lifter arrested, 30 motorcycles recovered: SP Lyallpur Town11 hours ago
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM11 hours ago
-
Shuhada Solidarity Convention tomorrow11 hours ago