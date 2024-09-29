Unidentified Gunmen Kill 7 Laborers In Panjgur Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In a tragic incident, some unidentified gunmen gunned down seven laborers in Khudabadan, a locality in Panjgur District of Balochistan, on the wee hours of Sunday.
As per the police officials, the laborers, who originated from Punjab, were staying in a workers’ quarter when some unidentified armed men stormed the quarter and opened fire, killing them on the spot, the ptv news channel reported.
Authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers; meanwhile, the local police initiated the investigation to identify the motive behind the brutal attack.
