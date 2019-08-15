UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Gunmen Kill Couple In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

Unknown armed men shot dead two persons including a woman in Kandawa area of Mastung district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead two persons including a woman in Kandawa area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a couple was present in a house when armed assailants entered the house, opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The identification of the victims and the reason of the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

