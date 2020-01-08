Unidentified gunmen kill man

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Some unknown gunmen shot dead a person in village Aramatala in the jurisdiction of Gambela police station here on Wednesday.

The local police said that the incident could be a result of personal enmity however the incident would be investigated from different angles to ascertain the real cause of this cold-blooded murder.

The body of the slain person was shifted the district hospital for post-mortem. The deceased person was stated to be an employee of the FC.

The police after cordoning off the area, started combing operation to nab the culprits.