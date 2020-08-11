Unidentified gunmen kill man in Khuzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Noor Gama Bazaar near Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Khuda Bakhsh was near the Bazaar when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received serious bullet injuries on the spot. Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment processes. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.