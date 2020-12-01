Unidentified gunmen kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a 23-year-old man at Abass Durrani Scheme near Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 23-year-old man at Abass Durrani Scheme near Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Ali Muhammad resident of Spiny Road was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigations.