Unidentified Gunmen Killed One In Bajaur

Sat 27th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Unidentified gunmen killed one in Bajaur

Unidentified persons gunned down a man in Inayat Clay (village), the district second largest Commercial Center here on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Unidentified persons gunned down a man in Inayat Clay (village), the district second largest Commercial Center here on Saturday.

According to Police officials and locals, the incident took place on Saturday in Inayat Clay (village), the district's second largest commercial center when some unidentified persons opened indiscriminate firing on Badshah Muhammad in the bazaars and made their escaped good after killing the deceased on the spot.

The body of the deceased was later on shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar for autopsy.

Police has registered a case against unknown killers.

FRurther investigations were underway.

