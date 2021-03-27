UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Man Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Unidentified man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found in the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a man in his mid-20s and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation for his identification was under way.

