SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :An unidentified man was found murdered in a Nullah in Rawail Garha area, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, locals spotted the body and informed the rescuers. The personnel of Rescue-1122 fished out the body in his mid-thirties and handed it over to the local police.

app/ir